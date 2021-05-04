KBC Group NV Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

