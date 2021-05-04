KBC Group NV Sells 9,899 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

