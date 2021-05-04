Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $30,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.