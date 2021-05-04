Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

KMT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 1,405,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

