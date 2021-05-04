Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

