Kevin Lee Sells 58,919 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $739.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.