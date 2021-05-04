KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

CLR opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 3.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.