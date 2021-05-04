KeyCorp Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $235.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

