KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.