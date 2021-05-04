Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 266,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

