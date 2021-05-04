Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lowered by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. 38,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,262. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.