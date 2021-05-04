Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

