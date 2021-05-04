KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 48,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

