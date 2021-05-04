KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

KREF stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

