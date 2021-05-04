Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and approximately $168.27 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00268859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.30 or 0.01161693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00729879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.46 or 0.99908222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,561,301,123 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,461,627 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

