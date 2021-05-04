Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.65 ($13.71).

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €11.23 ($13.21). 348,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a one year high of €11.79 ($13.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66.

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

