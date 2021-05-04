Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

KGH stock traded down GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The stock had a trading volume of 596,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 435.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.54. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.14.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

