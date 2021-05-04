KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

