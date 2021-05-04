KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNYJY. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

