Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. 552,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

