Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.19 and a beta of 1.70.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

