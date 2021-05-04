Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

