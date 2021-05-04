K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

Shares of SDF opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day moving average is €8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

