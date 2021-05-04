L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,141. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

