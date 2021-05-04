Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 13,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $877,456. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

