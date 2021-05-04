Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $877,456 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

