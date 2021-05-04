Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

