Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.