Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.960-3.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.96-3.12 EPS.

LAMR traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

