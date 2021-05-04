Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

