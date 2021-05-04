Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $61.06 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.