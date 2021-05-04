Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.0 days.

LWSOF stock remained flat at $$46.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Lawson has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

