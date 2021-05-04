Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of LAZY opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

