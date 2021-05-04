LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. LCNB has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $228.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.