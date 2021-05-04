Ledyard National Bank Sells 65 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

