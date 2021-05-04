Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,922 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.