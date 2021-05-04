Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $601.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.