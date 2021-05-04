Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.