Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,323 shares of company stock worth $9,895,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.