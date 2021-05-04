Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 206,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

