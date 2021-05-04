Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $350.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.