Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in April

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

