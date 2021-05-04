Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

