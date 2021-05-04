Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

