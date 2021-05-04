Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

