LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMAT. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

