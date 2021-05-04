Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 2.7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 15,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

