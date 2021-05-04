LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.58 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.73. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,858,357.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,332.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

