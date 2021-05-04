LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up to $172.07

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.07, but opened at $179.00. LGI Homes shares last traded at $170.64, with a volume of 1,206 shares trading hands.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.