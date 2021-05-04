Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.31.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

